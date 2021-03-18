Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Nate Campion, Carrie Gibbs and Olivia Voss with the 2020 CENTURY 21 Quality Service Producer award.
This national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21 Affiliates who receive a minimum return of 50 percent on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between January 1 and December 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
“The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Nate, myself and Olivia’s dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of their clients,” said Broker/Owner Carrie Moline Gibbs of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc.
Campion has been with CENTURY 21 Moline 5 years, Voss 4 years and Gibbs 20 years.
“Receiving the Quality Service Award allows me to demonstrate even further to my clients that my commitment and dedication to their satisfaction during the real estate transaction is real and taken very seriously,” said Voss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.