Children’s author to appear in Cambridge

Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge is excited to welcome children’s author, Aimée Bissonette on Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. She will be reading from and discussing her newest book, “Do Not Rake Your Garden in Your Party Dress,” which is illustrated by Kelly Pousette.
Bissonette’s book is described as “an if/then picture book in which an orderly, proper little girl plans the perfect party, but her efforts to make everything ‘just so’ literally send her off on an adventure. As she becomes more and more disheveled - her pinned up hair flies free, a giant sneeze sends her tumbling, she and her dress end up soaking wet - a wild journey unfolds. The unplanned proves to be great fun.”
Bissonette is the author of four picture books, with four more coming in the next year. Her previous books include “North Woods Girl,” “Miss Colfax’s Light,” “Aim for the Skies: Jerrie Mock and Joan Merriam Smith Complete Amelia Earhart’s Quest.”
Bissonette has worn many hats in her life; occupational therapist, teacher, writer, lawyer and small business owner. She loves the outdoors and finds inspiration in the north woods, on the shores of Lake Superior, hiking in the mountains and walking long stretches of sandy beach.
Her family moved many times while growing up. She now makes her home in Minnesota, where she lives with her husband and a crazy Irish Terrier named Guinness.
For any questions about the event, feel free to call Judith at 763-689-2474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.