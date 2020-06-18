With the COVID-19 pandemic making the traditional American Cancer Society’s Chisago County Relay for Life impossible, the local branch of the national organization has come up with a unique fundraiser in its place.
On Saturday, June 20, from 9-11 a.m. at North Branch County Market, anyone interested can bring in grocery bags of old and unneeded paper documents for shredding. The cost of the shredding is $10 for two grocery bags. People can bring an unlimited number of bags.
“Tickets,” which are $10 each, can be purchased that day or in advance by contacting Jill at jillmbehnke@gmail.com.
