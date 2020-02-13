On Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 Farm Bureau members from Chisago County attended the LEAP (Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Promotion) Conference in Bemidji. Members participated in industry tours, networking sessions, educational workshops and discussion meet. Amanda Cook competed in the discussion meet and was selected as a finalist for the state Discussion meet in November. She will travel with the other finalists to Washington, D.C. later this year. Steve Kruse was presented with the Golden Apple Award, a special honor presented annually to one person who goes above and beyond to educate others about agriculture.
Chisago County represented at LEAP conference
- Contributed Chisago County
