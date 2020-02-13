Chisago County represented at LEAP conference

Attendees from Chisago County Farm Bureau to the annual LEAP (Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Promotion) conference included (from left) Ron Nelson, Adam Cook, Amanda Cook and Steve Kruse. Amanda Cook was selected as a state finalist for the Discussion meet and will travel to Washington, D.C. later this year.  Steve Kruse received the Golden Apple Award for service in educating others about agriculture. 

 Contributed

On Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 Farm Bureau members from Chisago County attended the LEAP (Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Promotion) Conference in Bemidji. Members participated in industry tours, networking sessions, educational workshops and discussion meet. Amanda Cook competed in the discussion meet and was selected as a finalist for the state Discussion meet in November. She will travel with the other finalists to Washington, D.C. later this year. Steve Kruse was presented with the Golden Apple Award, a special honor presented annually to one person who goes above and beyond to educate others about agriculture. 

