Cambridge-Isanti High School has advanced to the State Economics Challenge competition after a team of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics and current events.
The four students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Breanne Schoen, competed against other high schools in the championship held April 1, 2020 remotely.
The team from Cambridge-Isanti High School competed in the David Ricardo division of the Minnesota Economics Challenge, a division for students in general and/or introductory courses in economics. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
Minnesota’s Economics Challenge program prepares students to apply their classroom knowledge and learning to test their economic understanding and reasoning abilities, equipping them to be creative problem-solvers and leaders in and out of the classroom.
