City of Isanti flushes old sewer/water ordinances

After a complete review by city staff of city code chapters regarding sanitary sewer and water utilities, which included a number of amendments added over many years, Isanti City Council approved amendments to the city’s sewer and water ordinances at its Jan. 7 meeting. It also approved a new city code regarding sewer and water service charges.
It was the intent of city staff to make the codes clearer, consistent and easier to understand, according to a memo from Assistant City Administrator Don Lorsung.
Before approving the amended and new ordinances, Council Member Steve Lundeen brought up the issue of the city’s stormwater runoff fee, which he stated was twice as high as some other cities. He said he thought the city should revisit its fee for stormwater runoff.
City Administrator Josi Wood noted a rain study was scheduled for later this year and that could be included as part of the study.
Stormwater runoff fees help to pay for the infrastructure within the city related to stormwater runoff.
Amendments to the city’s parking and storage code were also approved by the council. No parking signs along the west side of Ninth Avenue Northeast will be removed. No parking signs will be added to Eighth Avenue Northeast from Heritage Boulevard to the intersection of Ninth Avenue Northeast, and extending an additional 300 feet south on Eighth Avenue Northeast.
Odds and ends
For the third year in a row, the city of Isanti was granted the Minnesota Department of Health Water Fluoridation Quality Award.
Luke Merrill was appointed to the Isanti Park and Recreation Board.
The Isanti-Chisago County Star was designated the city’s official newspaper. Two bids were received, with the other bid being from the County News Review. The News Review bid was $1.99 per column inch with a distribution of 408 within the city of Isanti. The Star’s bid was $2 per column inch with a distribution of 1,885 within the 55040 zip code.
