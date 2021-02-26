What should the top police officers do with their squads when they are off duty? That question was being addressed by the Isanti City Council. But in addressing that question, another question regarding keeping track of those squads was broached, with the council offering differing opinions on the topic.
In a split decision at its Feb. 16 meeting, the Isanti City Council approved a resolution regarding a take home vehicle use policy, which applies to its chief of police, police lieutenant, and investigator. Council Member Jimmy Gordon was the sole no vote.
The policy would allow those entities to take home a vehicle if they lived within a 15-mile radius of the city. Up for additional discussion was whether or not to place a tracking device on the vehicles.
City Administrator Josi Wood noted the drafted resolution did not include language requiring a tracking device, but could be amended to include such language. To place a tracking device on the vehicles would cost $720 per vehicle, plus the cost of the device, she stated.
Council Member Steve Lundeen said he wanted to move forward with the resolution, including the tracking device.
Council Member Paul Bergley said he thought the mileage could be reduced to 10 miles, noting both the chief and lieutenant lived within that radius currently. However, Mayor Jeff Johnson pushed back on that idea, stating 15 miles covered the territory needed currently.
“We’re losing three years of the useful life of a vehicle by allowing this, and I just don’t see enough benefit to justify it,” Gordon.
“Public safety, that’s plenty for me,” Johnson retorted.
“There’s layers and layers of public safety,” Gordon said.
Pointing out that he had a lot of police officer friends throughout the state that were in leadership positions, Johnson said, “They don’t have their top guy GPSed, and the reason for that is they don’t want the cops to know when that admin is going to pop up, in case, I mean, I hate to say it this way, but kind of act like a babysitter.”
Council Member Dan Collison said he thought having the tracking device on all vehicles was a good idea due to liability.
Stating he does not have a problem either way, and he trusts his staff, Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres said he still has to plan for the worse case scenario. “If I needed to come into town to see where my officers were, or what they were doing, they would know when I left my house,” he added. “I’m not saying I need that tool.”
He also noted that officers, including him, are on camera all the time.
Lundeen questioned who all has access to the GPS data of the vehicle, and Muyres stated that any law enforcement vehicle within the county with GPS can be seen by all officers at all times.
“And I’m not saying that I distrust any cop, but at the same time, it’s always in the back of the mind, ‘Let’s not do this, because we don’t know where the chief’s at,’” Johnson said.
Wood explained that the tracking device which the council is talking about is not the same as the GPS that officers are using, and the purpose of this tracking device would be more for administrative purposes to monitor the use of the vehicle.
Johnson reiterated he did not think it necessary to track the chief’s vehicle, noting it made sense for those who patrol, but the chief is not on patrol and only responds to critical events.
“I just think it would be a better tool for the chief not to have,” he said.
Gordon agreed with Bergley, asking why the city wouldn’t want to track what was happening with a vehicle owned by the city. “I’m not going to vote for it either way, but if we’re going to have take-home vehicles, we should be verifying that they are being used for city business,” he said.
The resolution that passed was what Lundeen proposed, which allows a vehicle to be taken home within 15 mile radius of the city, and tracking in all vehicles except the chief’s.
Eagle Park parking lot paving?
The council also discussed at length whether or not to repave the parking lot at Eagle Park or to allow it to be turned into green space.
The discussion included how often the park and parking lot were used, and whether the cost to repave the parking lot was worth its use.
Several options were discussed, and the council finally agreed to have the city engineer include it into an engineering proposal and a final decision would be made at a later time.
The council also approved authorizing engineering services for the Main Street reconstruction preliminary report from the city engineer.
