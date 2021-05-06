If ever there was a poster child for the need for high speed internet access in outstate Minnesota, Dennis Johnson would be it. Johnson’s property, which is nestled in amongst tall, expansive trees, serves as not only his home, but his global business, Natural Spaces Domes, along with the base for his wife’s international nonprofit organization, Kids for Saving Earth, plus the host of a variety of educational sessions. All of this was being accomplished with minimal internet access.
The kicker of this, however, is that while Johnson’s property appears to be way out in the wilderness, it is actually within the 36 square mile city limits of North Branch. Based on all of that, it was the obvious choice to host the ceremonial “flipping of the switch” for high-speed internet access to be available for all residents.
“You are not going to see much more problematic area than this with all these trees we have around here,” North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson told the invited guests for the ceremony.
“One of the first conversations I had with him about the need for reliable, high-speed internet he was telling a story where I think he was trying to check his email, something all of us take for granted, and he couldn’t get it to happen,” said City Administrator Renae Fry. “And he yells out ‘everybody disconnect from the internet, I just need 30 seconds to get this one message.’”
“If I was lucky, with the two DSL lines coming in, there might have been 1.5 download and somewhere between point three and point nine upload, on the good days,” Johnson said. “It’s incredible when you get something you thought you had, but it’s a hundred times better.”
Johnson proceeded to run a connection speed test on a computer set up. The results were 530 Mbps (megabits per second) download and 770 Mbps upload. Johnson did state he had to trench 650 feet of fiber cable from the nearest tower to his door, which does maximize his speeds, but that was only because of the thick trees. Most anyone else would only need to install an antenna to be able to connect to the nearest tower.
A long time coming
Fry, who has been spearheading the push for more expansive high speed internet access, told how the process for achieving this mirrored the city’s previous internet access, explaining how it was very slow getting off the ground, but once everything fell into place, it reached a conclusion at a rapid pace.
“North Branch has known for years there is a core where high-speed internet is expected,” Fry said. “But there is about 30 square miles of the community that has been struggling with nothing better than dial-up. And that’s the challenge they’ve been living with, that they’ve been trying to address and have come to their elected officials time and time again to find a solution.”
Fry explained how four years ago, she invited all of the internet providers to come up with a way to provide high-speed access to all of the city.
“And I was told, ‘absolutely not, it’s not in our business plan. We can’t afford it. We won’t do it. But if you are willing to pay for it, we’re happy to chat with you.’”
Finally, Fry said she approached Genesis Wireless. “And I have to give a lot of credit to Jay Manke because he didn’t tell me no. What he told me was ‘let me do some research.’”
Fry said what he came back with about three years ago was putting up about 24-30 towers that would offer point-to-point wireless system, with the backbone being fiber-based, but the delivery is from a transmitter, to a receiver, down to the home. She said the initial cost was estimated at $800,000 to $900,000.
The next step was finding the money, which initially was supposed to be through grants. However the Broadband Commission quickly discovered those grants weren’t set up for true wireless systems. They were geared towards fiber-to-the-door.
“And I can’t tell you how frustrating that was,” Fry said. “Even my task force thought ‘this is silly’ because fiber to the door, particularly in the more rural areas of North Branch, is just simply not cost effective. Why would we invest millions to deliver service to a handful of homes, if we can use the same dollars and service the entire city?”
COVID adds to problem, but also is solution
Once the pandemic hit, Fry said the need became that much greater.
“The phone at City Hall began ringing over and over again. ‘My kids need access to internet.’ ‘My parents need to contact their doctor and we can’t have a reliable connection.’ We had employers sending their employees home, and these employees were calling us up saying ‘I can’t do my job. And if I can’t do my job, I can’t get paid.’”
Fry said once the city received COVID CARES Act money, their initial thought was to apply some of that money for high-speed internet. However through research, they couldn’t be certain if that was an acceptable use of the money.
“The concern for North Branch was that if we spent it for broadband and upon final audit, we’re told it was not an allowable expenditure, the city would have been on the hook to repay that money,” Fry explained.
Once it was figured out broadband was probably an acceptable expense, there was too little time before the November, 2020 deadline to go ahead with the project. However, Fry said city staff was able to figure out the city had previously budgeted for public safety, which was also an acceptable CARES expense, enough money that if they now used CARES money, they could transfer the previously earmarked money over to pay for broadband, which had actually decreased in scope to only require three new towers plus installation on existing towers at an expense of around $500,000.
“I have to give a lot of credit to my elected officials, because they didn’t even hesitate. They said ‘absolutely. This is such a worthwhile endeavor. This is something the city has needed for so long. We support it whole-heartedly.’”
Once the decision was made, Fry said it only took about four months to erect the new towers, place all of the transmitters and receivers, and to run beta tests. “And we did it in the middle of winter.”
Government help still needed
“I think we need this to serve as an example to the state,” Fry said. “And I would hope that our legislature will see this success, and they will change the legislation so that these grants will fund wireless systems, because we as a society simply can’t afford fiber to the door. And this (point-to-point wireless) is an affordable solution that I think is worthy of our taxpayer investment.”
Fry was preaching to the choir on this matter in the form of Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber and State Senator Mark Koran and State Representative Anne Neu.
“You talk about sharing this success with the state, I want to share it with federal government,” Stauber said. “This is an example of a bipartisan successful project. We need more people to demonstrate this. You have set the bar high. It is a road map that communities across this state are going to use.”
“You’re also very lucky that your senator and representative live in a technology desert,” said Koran, who lives east of North Branch. “We share the same pain. I was fortunate enough to have it installed at my house about three weeks ago. It was amazing, to have that quantum leap into today’s modern society.”
“Shocker, news flash, government is behind,” added Neu. “The way we are dealing with broadband and internet access is way behind the technology. And that is evidenced by the way we are trying to fund this, through fiber to the home. It’s just not practical. Frankly, when those goals were made, that was the best, most reliable technology. But there’s something different now and we need to catch up at the government level.”
How to get connected
Like any other service, there is a charge for getting access to this. A one-time charge of $99 includes installation of the equipment. Radio/antenna equipment can be purchased for $360 or leased for $10 per month. Monthly fees depend on the “up to” speeds desired. Customers pay $45 per month for 25Mb download and 6 Mb upload; $75 per month for 60 Mb download and 12 Mb upload; or $95 per month for 100 Mb download and 20Mb upload.
North Branch and the surrounding area residents who wish to find out more about getting high-speed internet access can contact Genesis Wireless at their website, GenesisWireless.com, or by calling 320-396-2990.
