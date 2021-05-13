A last-minute closed session was added to the agenda for Isanti City Council at its May 4 meeting to consider allegations against an employee.
Before closing the council meeting, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson read a statement, and the city’s civil legal services attorney Tim Sullivan of Ratwick, Roszik, and Maloney clarified why the meeting was being closed.
“Persistent to Minnesota State statute 13D.05 subdivision 2B, the authorities that authorize a city to close a meeting for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority,” Johnson stated. “There are allegations against an employee requiring consideration by the city council, Minnesota statute 13D.05 subdivision 3B authorizes the city council to close this meeting for purpose of attorney/client privileges.”
“Well, just to clarify, Mr. Mayor. The city council needs to meet with its attorney in a confidential setting to obtain advice regarding potential imminent legal action related to the city’s allegations and defenses in a potential employment matter, so that’s the basis of closing it on the attorney/client privilege,” Sullivan said. “So, there’s two basis to close this meeting today, first for preliminary consideration of charges or allegations against an employee and the second, independent basis is for attorney/client privilege. Just wanted to make sure we had a clear record on that.”
After returning from the closed session, the council unanimously approved two motions, labeled as 2021-100 and 2021-101.
The first motion states that an attached letter setting forth the discipline of an employee was approved by the council, the city administrator is authorized to sign the letter on behalf of the city, and the letter and resolution will be delivered to the employee and copies placed in the employee’s personnel file.
The second motion moved assistant liquor store manager Keith Lusk to interim liquor store manager at Step 1 of the liquor store manager wage scale, and moved liquor store clerk Gregory Fauskee to interim assistant liquor store manager at Step 1 of assistant liquor store manager wage scale.
The motion also stated that the increased compensation for Lusk and Fauskee would be retroactive to March 3, 2021, and the temporary wage adjustment would terminate when a liquor store manager begins employment with the city.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Adopted an ordinance amendment regarding the keeping of certain animals to allow the keeping of bees within the city limits.
•Approved a resolution awarding the bid for the 2021 storm system maintenance project to the low-bidder of Dirtworks Company for approximately $112,545. The city engineer’s estimate for the project was $113,000.
•Approved a resolution allowing for and setting forth parameters for the Isanti Fire District to use city water at no charge when participating in training exercises within city limits.
•Approved the issuance of conduit debt to Arts and Science Academy for the purchase of the buildings they are currently leasing within city limits. Conduit debt is essentially the city co-signing for a loan, however the city is not liable for payments not made by ASA.
