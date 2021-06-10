Common Ground Concerts is excited to announce the launching of their summer concert series with Peter Mayer in concert on June 10 at 7:00 pm. The concert will be held at the outdoor venue at North Folk Winery.
Tickets are $15 plus a small processing fee, and are available online at Showtix4u.com. Just go to the Showtix website and type “Common Ground Concerts” into the search bar. The concert should pop right up.
Common Ground’s series this summer will have a concert on the second Thursday of each month, June through September. Upcoming scheduled concerts include Fendrick & Peck, Lonesome Dan Kase, and Kenny Krona. All four concerts will be held outdoors at North Folk Winery.
