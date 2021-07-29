An annual event that has traditionally brought communities and neighborhoods together is making a return after for the most part being discouraged last summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the air will be filled with the smells of grilling, and the sounds of neighborly conversations as “National Night Out” events commence. Locally, both the City of Cambridge and North Branch will host events for all residents, with other smaller-scale events taking place.
Cambridge
The Cambridge Police Department will host their National Night Out at the Cambridge Fire Department from 4 - 8 p.m. The event will feature free food and beverages, while supplies last. There will also be free photo/fingerprint id’s of kids being made by the police department, along with educational displays, and a chance to climb inside a squad car and fire truck.
There are also a couple smaller events taking place being put on by area organizations. Common Ground United Methodist Church is hosting their event from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Walker Methodist Levande will also be holding one from 4 - 6 p.m. that will include live musical entertainment. Finally, there are multiple events being organized by neighbors that members of the police or fire departments will be making appearances at.
North Branch
North Branch’s “Nite 2 Unite” will take place at Central Park from 5 - 8 p.m. Besides also having free food and a chance to meet North Branch police and fire fighters, the event will feature the Chisago County SWAT Team’s vehicles and an opportunity to try on some of their equipment.
There will also be music, the mobile splash pad, plus other kids games and activities.
Isanti
While the City of Isanti doesn’t host a National Night Out event themselves, any neighborhoods who are holding one are encouraged to contact the city in order for members of the police department to make an appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.