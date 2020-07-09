During a ceremony most likely never seen in this area before, members of the Spirit River Community Church were able to observe and participate in a traditional Tibetan home blessing ceremony that doubled as a celebration of the Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday on Monday, July 6.
The Spirit River Church, which recently moved to the West Bethel Methodist Church location, sold the Isanti building to the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota, who will use the it as their own Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.