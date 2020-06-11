Isanti County Public Health has announced that they have created a Community Safety Support Team. The purpose of the team is to help Isanti County businesses reopen safely. The Community Safety Support Team will provide onsite walk-throughs of local businesses, review employer preparedness plans, and answer questions and concerns. Call Isanti County Public Health, 763-689-4071, to request services. State guidance for reopening businesses can be found on the Stay Safe MN website https://staysafe.mn.gov/industry-guidance/index.jsp.
Community Safety Support Team leader, MaryLynn Dahlquist said, “We want to get the word out to community businesses that Isanti County Public Health is here to support you. As you adjust to the ‘new normal,’ you will likely have questions about how you can keep your employees and customers safe. Our team will help you to reopen confidently.”
Isanti County Public Health has a call center for local questions about COVID-19, and it is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 763-689-4071. MDH has a public hotline (651-201-3920) that is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the most up to date information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
