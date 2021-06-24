Connecting neighbors: New Isanti Events Coordinator finds small community a perfect match

About three months ago, the City of Isanti welcomed a new Parks, Recreation, and Events Coordinator to its staff. Alyssa Olson joined the city at the beginning of March.
“I have always enjoyed working with local communities to develop and promote activities that connect neighbors and get businesses involved and engaged with their surroundings,” Olson said. “Being able to support this small community in its growth efforts was a perfect match for this next phase of my career. Being in a position to help shape what the physical community looks like and developing programs and activities that support residents’ needs was really appealing to me.”
Olson is excited to help the city grow in different ways and to create opportunities for the community to thrive and connect. “Isanti has so many beautiful, natural spaces, and I hope to create experiences that get folks in Isanti and our surrounding communities out to explore them while connecting with their neighbors in ways they previously haven’t,” she said.
Olson grew up in Coon Rapids, graduating from Andover High School before heading to Fort Collins, CO where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Colorado State University, double majoring in marketing and management.
Returning to Minnesota in 2010, Olson married her high school sweetheart a few years later. Although they do not have children yet, they “foster-failed” with Archer and Kingsley, their two seven-year-old pit bulls, who currently “enjoy keeping all of our attention to themselves.”
Olson further pursued a Master of Business Administration in marketing and advertising from University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, KA in 2018.
Before COVID-19, Olson was the promotions director for radio.com, which operates News Talk 830 WCCO, 102.9 The Wolf and Jack FM. She managed marketing and event operations for all three stations.
“When concerts and sporting events shut down, so did my position, but I was fortunately able to put my energy behind some other passion projects and pursue some of my other interests,” Olson said.
For more than a decade, Olson worked with prominent organizations across Minnesota to produce events from festivals to fundraisers to concerts, and has helped drive audiences to remote locations throughout the country in support of small businesses and community development efforts. “I am passionate about building connections and helping develop communities that thrive, and that’s an energy I’m hoping to bring to Isanti,” she said.
Olson calls herself an “obsessive DIY-er” for everything from home remodeling to making Halloween decorations to creating new recipes. “I try to make something unique whenever I can,” she said.
She loves traveling and exploring new parts of the US and remote islands, and is a huge movie buff. “From black and white pictures to horror classics to rom-coms, I spend a lot of rainy and snowy days watching (old and new) movies,” she said.
(1) comment
I'm curious how the fact that Alyssa Olson has not had children yet adds to the story? Would the reporter have said the same thing about a man? Would a reporter have even asked a man?
Until now, I thought this newspaper had higher integrity than this.
Isn't the questions for a story supposed to be
Who,
What,
When,
Where,
Why
and How?
Thank you,
Kris
