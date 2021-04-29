Construction costs of new Isanti liquor store lower than expected

A special meeting of Isanti City Council took place April 13 to award bids for the construction of the Isanti Municipal Liquor Store.
The city received nine bids, all of which came in lower than what was expected, according to City Administrator Josi Wood, who recommended going with the low bid of $1,918,000 from Alliance Building Corporation.
The bid from Alliance was accepted by the council in a 4-1 split vote, with Council Member Jimmy Gordon voted against.
“I want to make mention on this, just so everybody’s clear, even with the alternate one and two, which was the metal roof and the snow melt, that $1,918,000 and change is including those numbers,” Lundeen said. “That was a deduct – if we didn’t want them that was deducted. So I just want that to be stated, I mean that’s well below what we anticipated to start with.
The bids came in substantially lower than expected. Bids for the construction of the new liquor store were anticipated to be about $2.35-4 million, plus $100,000 for the steel roof, plus another $30,000 for snow melt, according to Isanti Finance Director Mike Betker. Now, those things are included and it’s only $1.9 million.
There was some discussion on whether to fully install option two, which is the snow melt system, or to just set the building up to allow for install at a future date.
Gordon suggested waiting to install the $60,000 system in order to save taxpayers money, pointing out that a private business would probably not decide to spend nearly a year’s worth of income on a snow melt system.
Mayor Jeff Johnson was concerned about a lawsuit for anyone who may slip and fall without the snow melt system, stating a lawsuit could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Lundeen pointed out the damage salt does to concrete, which would be costly to repair and replace in the future.
It was stressed by Lundeen that as soon as a contract is awarded, the construction company has to begin ordering materials due to the current shortage of building material. He did not want to have the construction of the liquor store delayed due to not being able to acquire materials.
Another topic of discussion was the cost of a steel roof as opposed to an asphalt shingle roof. Gordon asked what the advantage was of a steel roof, which is more costly to install. Johnson and Council Member Dan Collison noted that a steel roof lasts much longer than a shingle roof, thereby saving the city money in the long run.
The bid accepted by the council included a steel roof and the snow melt system.
The council also accepted the proposal from St. Cloud Refrigeration to install the liquor store’s refrigeration system.
Following the acceptance of bids for the building of the liquor store, discussion took place about selling the land to the north of the building site.
Collison asked what the going rate was for a shovel ready site. Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained that the site is not shovel ready, and it would cost the city approximately $17,000 to $20,000 to make the land a shovel-ready site with sewer and water stub-outs.
Lundeen stated he has someone who is very interested in the lot, but would need more than an 1100 square foot building, which would mean the stormwater pond would have to move, which would cost approximately $15,000. He went on to say the city could sit on that lot for 15 to 20 years with nobody else interested, or they could sell it for $125,000 now and put a business in place that would be complimentary to the liquor store and the grocery store.
Collison explained the lot should be appraised, and not just sold to the first person who wants it. Gordon agreed with Collison.
Wood also recommended that city get an appraisal for the land
Betker informed the council that no matter what, the city would have to have the land appraised before selling it in order to not get into trouble with the state auditor’s office or be in violation of state statutes.
The council approved getting the land appraised.
Johnson then broached the subject of what to do with the old liquor store. The original thought was that the police department would move into the building, but Johnson thought it would be a prime spot for a sit-down or fast food restaurant. There is another building near Evercat Fuels that is not currently being used that would work well for a police department.
Odds and ends
During the regular city council meeting April 6, the council:
•Approved a special event permit for Rum River BMX to host the Race for Life, DK Gold Cup qualifier, and MN State qualifier.
•Approved the site plan and conditional use permit for a Caribou Coffee with a drive through at 260 5th Avenue Northeast.
•Approved a variance for the rear setback at 511 Blu Bird Court in a split 4-1 vote with Johnson voting against.
•Approved the final plat for Fairway Greens.
•Accepted the plans and specifications and authorized request for the 2021 storm sewer maintenance project.
