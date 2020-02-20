Council approves street repair project

The city of North Branch will continue to try to do patchwork improvements to some of the worst city roads until they have built up enough money in reserve to go forward with more extensive road repairs.
During the Feb. 11 city council meeting, the council heard a proposal from Public Works Director Shawn Williams regarding the 2020 street overlay project.
“The staff report I have before you is a mixture of local and state aid streets very similar to last year’s project,” said Williams.
Williams said this year’s project will consist of a mill and overlay of 21 North Branch streets (see map on page 8). He noted that the project will not impact the width of these streets “outside of a section of curb or shouldering work that may need to take place at various locations.”
Williams said the total cost of the project would be approximately $940,000 – with $500,000 of the cost coming from the city’s state aid fund and the remainder coming from the city’s street improvement fund. He added if bids came in higher than anticipated, staff does have the streets prioritized so the ones with least priority could get put off until 2021.
Mayor Jim Swenson noted that this project is part of the city’s overall plan to catch up on at least repairing the aging streets that are around 20 years old, and once fully caught up, the city can look at doing full-scale street improvements.
Williams added that if all goes according to plan, more significant street improvements would begin in 2023-2024; however, there would still have to be a GAP funding in order to pay for such projects.
“We know our franchise fee fund won’t be able to cover everything,” Williams said, “as well as our stormwater fund and sanitary.”
“We can’t just keep doing mill and overlay,” said council member Kathy Blomquist. “We’re going to need to have that additional funding.”
According to Williams, the timeline for this project would be the completion of a final design which would happen in April, the council would then authorize for bids in May and award the bids in June. He indicated this is the same timeline that has been used in the past and it has garnered favorable bids with enough time to complete the project over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.