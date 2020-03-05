Council at odds over Water and Light Commission

The North Branch City Council found itself of divided minds on three agenda topics during the Feb. 25 meeting, with all three having to deal with the North Branch Water and Light Commission. All three agenda topics garnered at least one 3-2 vote on motions made.
The first agenda item was brought up by Council Member Kathy Blomquist regarding the wording of the proposed bill being introduced at the State Legislature asking that North Branch be able to expand the Water and Light Commission to five members, rather than the current three members that is state mandated. Blomquist wanted to have the council come to a consensus on what the wording of the bill should be.
The sticking point with the council was whether or not the bill should include language that limits the number of council members who could serve on the commission. According to Mayor Jim Swenson, the initial draft of the bill stated, “upon increasing the membership to five members, no more than two members may also serve as city council members.”
While the entire council agreed there should never be more than two council members on the commission, they were in disagreement as to what extent the State Legislature should dictate those limits.
Council Member Joel McPherson said he thought the bill should call for no council members being on the commission.
“I don’t think we should have any council members on at all, because that is part of our problem – we politicize the position,” he said.
Council Member Kelly Neider countered that she felt by including language that prevents any members from being on the commission, that handcuffs future councils. She added that if this council wanted to exclude council members from serving on the commission, they could do so via a city ordinance, which would allow future councils to simply change the ordinance.
Swenson agreed with Neider, saying if it would be put in the state’s legislation, future councils would need to ask the State Legislature for approval.
Blomquist made a motion that the bill should simply increase the commission’s size to five, but not include any language regarding a maximum number of council members who could serve on the commission. That motion failed 2-3, with only Blomquist and McPherson voting yes.
Swenson then made a motion to leave the bill as it was originally written, with language limiting the number of council members able to serve to “no more than two.” That motion passed 3-2, with Blomquist and McPherson voting nay.
Who can speak to state legislature?
The second item was brought up by Mayor Swenson. Citing the turmoil it created with Blomquist and then-mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy speaking at the State Legislature regarding increasing the commission to five members several years ago, Swenson proposed a list of four people who the council would authorize to speak at the State Capitol on this current bill. Those four were himself, Council Member Neider, City Administrator Renae Fry and Chisago County Commissioner Chris DuBose.
While there was no discussion leading up to this vote, it also passed by a split vote, with Council Member Brian Voss and McPherson voting nay.
Discipline of commission member
The final agenda item was on the possible discipline of Water and Light Commission member Chris Bibeau. This item stemmed from a heated outburst Bibeau made following a commission meeting held on Jan. 10. Following that meeting, where Bibeau was in disagreement with the other two commissioners on several agenda items from that and previous meetings, Bibeau made what he later admitted to be an “emotional” outburst directed towards employees stating in part “you don’t have to listen to these two (other commission members).”
Bibeau had been invited to give his side of the story during the Feb. 18 city council work session. At that meeting, Bibeau admitted his outburst wasn’t necessarily appropriate, but he stopped short of apologizing for it.
Because of that outburst, a formal complaint was made against him to City Administrator Fry, in which Fry was asking for council direction on what, if any, action should be taken against him.
Council Member Voss began the discussion by saying that following the Feb. 18 meeting, he met with several employees of North Branch Water and Light and was told that because of the recent actions by the Water and Light Commission “morale was at an all-time low.” He continued by saying that he too greatly disapproved of the actions taken by the commission that led to the outburst in question.
He concluded by making a motion for the city attorney to make a public data request on behalf of the council for a multitude of information, including commission meeting minutes and agenda packets from Oct. 15, 2019, through Feb. 7, 2020; plus all communications between all commission members and city staff from that same time period, as well as any formal complaints made against North Branch Water and Light.
Voss initially gave a deadline of Monday, March 2, to produce this information; however, after Fry informed him that it would be difficult for staff to accomplish this in that time frame and still conduct their regular duties, Voss amended his motion to extend the deadline by one week.
Fry asked for a brief recess to consult with City Attorney Patrick Doran since she was concerned this motion was not in the scope of the agenda item in question. Following the recess, Doran gave the opinion that the motion could be made and voted upon. The original motion was approved 3-2, with Neider and Swenson voting nay.
Back to the subject at hand
Following the last vote, the council got back to discussing the possible discipline against Bibeau.
“In the heat of the moment, I think it (Bibeau’s outburst) should be let go,” said McPherson.
Blomquist stated she felt Bibeau’s message to the employees was accurate and “you can’t file a complaint against someone who is telling the truth.”
Neider, who is also on the Water and Light Commission, said she felt what they were considering had to do with the city’s Code of Conduct and not with any actions taken by the commission.
“We have policies and procedures, along with a code of conduct, that needs to be followed,” Neider said. “As you can tell from the audio (of the Jan. 10 meeting, which she replayed for the council), Mr. Bibeau has a challenge following those requirements and standards due to his emotions.”
Swenson said another factor in his mind is that commission members are required to either attend a meeting or view a video regarding the city’s Code of Conduct, and Bibeau has not done so.
Following discussion, Neider made a motion to table the agenda item for the next meeting, given the amount of information presented at this meeting and the fact that the council legally had to adjourn in less than 15 minutes due to state laws regarding holding meetings at the same time as state caucuses. That motion failed 2-3, with Neider and Swenson voting in favor of tabling.
Voss then immediately made a motion to take no action against Bibeau, which passed 3-2, again with Neider and Swenson in the minority.
