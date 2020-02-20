Council now to exempt nonprofits, tax-exempts from licensing, fees

After receiving a considerable amount of feedback regarding an article published by the Isanti-Chisago County Star in their Feb. 13 edition pertaining to the new transient merchant, solicitors and peddlers ordinance adopted by the Isanti City Council during their Feb. 4 meeting, the council decided to revisit the issue at its Tuesday, Feb. 18, meeting.
The crux of the complaints voiced by residents was the impression that the new ordinance meant the city would be charging licensing fees to nonprofit organizations such as the Girl Scouts and school organizations.
The original ordinance defined a “peddler” as “a person who goes from place-to-place exhibiting merchandise for sale, making sales and delivering articles to purchasers.”
“Transient Merchant” was defined as “A person who temporarily sets up business out of a vehicle, trailer, tent or other portable shelter...”
The ordinance goes on to say, “the application must be accompanied by the required license fees specified in the city fee schedule, which may be amended from time to time by action of the City Council.” (See pages 22-23 of the Feb. 13 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star for the entire ordinance).
During the Feb. 4 meeting, council member Dan Collison asked if these definitions included organizations such as youth sports teams selling discount cards. Collison was informed that those organizations were included in needing to obtain a license under this ordinance.
Mayor Jeff Johnson and City Administrator Josi Wood stated at the Feb. 18 meeting that the council had discussed during their December Committee of the Whole meeting exempting nonprofits from being assessed fees by the city.
“It was not our intent at all to attack the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts or any juvenile entities,” Johnson said. “They’re out trying to raise money for their organizations, their schools or anything of that sort. We planned on – and it was our intent – to waive the fee for any juvenile that was out doing their entity justice by raising funds.”
Wood added, “We do recognize, in looking at this, that some organizations – if you’re bringing goods to homes – they might be considered a peddler, and there is a license fee for that, but it would be waived. In hindsight, the original exemption that was in the original ordinance was ambiguous, and it created liability for the city, so that is why that statement was removed.”
Wood went on to note that if the council chose to include exemptions for nonprofits in the reworking of the new ordinance, they should also include tax-exempt organizations in being exempt from paying fees.
“School districts are not nonprofits,” she said. “So I want the council to be aware that if we want to include school districts that we don’t want to just use the word ‘nonprofits,’ but we use ‘tax-exempt,’ which makes it very clear about who we are giving this exemption for.”
Council member Steve Lundeen suggested the council simply exclude nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations from even needing to obtain a license, much less pay for licensing fees.
After further discussion, Mayor Johnson made the motion to exempt all nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations from having to apply for the permit or pay fees. That motion was seconded by Lundeen. The motion passed unanimously.
The modified ordinance will be posted by the city for the mandatory 10-day period, and a decision to adopt the modified ordinance will take place at a future city council meeting.
