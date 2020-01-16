County Board organizes for the new year

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners held its annual meeting Jan. 7, electing Commissioner Greg Anderson board chair for 2020, and Susan Morris vice chair.
Other annual items the board approved were:
• the 2020 board operating guidelines
• the board meeting and committee of the whole meeting schedule for 2020
• 2020 appropriations
• AMC policy committee appointments
• 2020 board and committee assignments
Having only received a bid from the Isanti-Chisago County Star for designation as the official newspaper, the board designated the Star its official newspaper.
The board set the annual appeal and equalization meeting for Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in the county board room. This is the meeting in which residents of the county can appeal their property’s assessed value and the amount they are being taxed.
