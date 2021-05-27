County Commissioners decide to sleep on ordinance change affecting campgrounds

For the second time in the last couple months, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners has found itself conducting a public hearing that featured so much discussion the commissioners felt compelled to table taking any action in order to mull things over. In this particular case, owners of campgrounds voiced their concerns over an ordinance change they say makes it very difficult, or even impossible, to expand in the future.
“We have been working on an update to the non-conforming portion of the Isanti County zoning ordinance for a couple of months now,” said Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff. “The main issue that brought this about was the amoritization portion of the zoning ordinance that was brought to our attention that needed to match the state’s statutes. We’re not allowed to do that, in which we weren’t doing it anyway. We should get that part out of our ordinance if we’re not utilizing it anyway.”
In general, the portion of the ordinance that caused confusion and concern dealt with the ability of owners of non-conforming properties, whether or not the have obtained a conditional use permit, to perform any sort of construction on their properties.
The specific confusion came into play while trying to figure out whether campgrounds were considered “non-conforming” by the current language of the ordinance. Additionally, it was unclear whether future actions by the county were leaning towards considering campgrounds as an approved use of land, and if so, where they would be allowed.
Campground owners’ concerns
Following the introduction of the changes by Bergloff, Attorney Debra Yerigan, representing Springvale Campground, spoke.
“I want to first say what this is not about today. It is not about conditional use permits. We have been told that Springvale Campground could apply for a conditional use permit, but we have no idea whether the application will be approved or what the conditions would be if it was. So, this has nothing to do with it, it’s about the amendments that are before you today for the ordinance.”
Adding that the board has asked the planning commission to research whether campgrounds should be permitted uses in the agricultural/residential district, Yerigan continued, “That’s great, and we hope that works out. But again, it hasn’t happened yet.”
She stated that she was focused on the ordinance amendment before the board, noting the only thing with which Springvale Campground and she takes issue is the one sentence stating that nonconforming buildings or uses should not be expanded or intensified except where such changes are required for health or safety purposes by state or federal law.
“So, what does that mean?” Yerigan asked. “What that means is that, absent a state or federal mandate, every non-conforming business in Isanti County is going to be frozen in time. And, of course, I am not concerned with all the residents of Isanti County, that’s your issue. I am concerned for Springvale Campground, and in particular what that means for Springvale Campground based on some information that I received from Ms. Bergloff prior to the meeting today is that Springvale Campground would never, ever be able to add a campsite. Period.”
She explained that there has been a campground on the property for approximately 45 years, evolving from a small, primitive campground to what it is today.”
“The only reason that evolution was possible was that improvements were made, and many of those improvements were intensification and expansion,” Yerigan continued. “The owners invested significant money, time, and effort to get it to where it is today. Which is, I think, an asset for Isanti County. So, I’m asking you, why would you want to just stop that in its tracks?”
Doug Johnson, owner of Cozy Oaks Campground in Oxford Township spoke next. He explained that most of his property value is below ground in the form of sewer, water, and electricity. “I cannot pick up and move two miles down the road to a place where I am conforming,” he said.
He also brought up his concern about not being able to rebuild if his building housing the office, bathrooms, and game room were destroyed in a natural disaster. The inability for him to rebuild would make his whole property worthless as a campground.
Bergloff addressed this concern, explaining that if a building is damaged, it can be rebuilt to the same standard as the building that was destroyed, it just could not be a bigger building than the one that was destroyed.
“I found out just before the meeting that there is a movement, hopefully, to make campgrounds conforming properties within all the districts of the county,” Johnson continued. “I think through your research and being more educated on campgrounds, you’re beginning to understand that not just anybody can own a campground.”
He explained that campground owners have to be licensed by that state and go through inspections and have site designs approved.
“There’s a lot involved at the state level, at the Minnesota Department of Health level, to operate overnight accommodations,” he added. “And, the only difference between me and my neighbor next door Anderson Park, is that I have overnight accommodations. Otherwise our activities are pretty much the same, the impact is the same, the use is the same. Except people sleep there. So, it doesn’t make sense that the nonconforming part is overnight accommodations.”
“As far as being in a special protection district to preserve the quality of the land around us, the wildlife, the vegetation, I think of the Boundary Waters,” Johnson said. “You camp in the Boundary Waters. I can’t think of a more pristine place than the Boundary Waters. So, I guess I would oppose any change to the language at this time. As we’ve brought up before, we don’t know if in the future zoning is going to approve campgrounds as being conforming in all districts.”
Commissioner Terry Turnquist clarified that he spoke with Johnson regarding campgrounds in all areas, but he may have misspoke. He explained that the planning commission is only looking for them to be allowed in all appropriate areas, and may not think all areas are appropriate.
After closing the public hearing, and during discussion, it was clarified that any business can apply for a conditional use permit (CUP) if it is non-conforming and would like to expand.
There was also discussion of approving only the amoritization portion of the amendment, but County Attorney Jeff Edblad cautioned that the board cannot pass the amendment part and parcel, it all needed to be done at once.
“I’m OK with saying, ‘No, I think we need to study it some more,’” Turnquist stated. “Because obviously we have people that aren’t happy about it and I think they bring up legitimate points.”
He suggested possibly forming a subgroup to study the issue more and that the amendment should be tabled, as there is no rush to approve it at this time.
Commissioner Mike Warring moved to adopt the ordinance amendment, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
Turnquist moved to table the amendment and bring it back on a date to be determined, and that motion passed four-to-one, with Warring opposed.
Odds and ends
In other business, the board:
•Conducted a closed session for consideration of allegations against an individual subject to the board’s authority. After reopening the closed session, the board voted unanimously on its intent to terminate the employment of facilities director Jeff Benting.
•Approved personnel action items, one of which was to approve the internal promotion of Barry Wendorf, full time Parks Director, to full-time Environmental Services Division Leader effective May 19.
•Accepted donations of $300 from Northstar Recycling for the sheriff department Explorers program; $1,250 from Bradford Township, $400 from North Branch Township, and $325 from Stanchfield Township for the sheriff’s department Safety and Rescue program; and, $250 from Bradford Township for the sheriff’s deparment Mounted Patrol program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.