County Fairs return next week

Two of the last of the summer staples to make their much-anticipated returns following a year hiatus will take place next week in the form of the Isanti and Chisago County Fairs. And much like many of the other returning events, the fairs aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel (or ferris wheel as the case may be). Rather, they are leaning on the familiar favorites to attract attendees.
Isanti County Fair
While both counties’ fairs are taking place over the same weekend, Isanti County gets things started a day earlier, with their opening ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.
Thursday, July 22 is Senior Day, with a special program being held at the Historical Society from 1 - 4 p.m. Friday is Kids Day, with events taking place between 8 a.m. and noon, plus a Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull being held from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday features a return of the Blue Ribbon Beard Contest, which debuted during the 2019 fair. This facial follicle face-off will be held at the bandshell at 4 p.m. Sunday features a car show, church service, and corn feed.
The popular Grandstand events will also return this year, with each beginning at 7 p.m., except for on Sunday, which features a 1 p.m. start time. Motocross will be running on Wednesday, with the “Night of Destruction” taking place on Thursday. Friday features the Tractor Pull competition, and as usual, Saturday features the Demolition Derby. Sunday’s grandstand event features a Garden Tractor Pull.
The Bandshell concerts will feature Kenny Krona at 6 p.m. on Wednesday; Triple Dog Dare, a Twin Cities band that plays everything from high energy pop, rock, dance and country, will play Thursday night at 8 p.m. The Farmer’s Daughters will make another area appearance on Friday, also at 8 p.m., with another area staple, Bad Jack performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Naturally, there will be carnival rides throughout the fair, however tickets will be touchless, and scannable. Advanced tickets can be purchased by going to isanticountyfair.com/carnival. Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for Friday and Sunday for $25.
Additionally, 4-H exhibits and shows will take place throughout all five days.
Admission to the Isanti County Fair is $5 for ages 8 and above. Grandstand tickets are an additional $10.
Chisago County Fair
The Chisago County Fair is open to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 22 and runs through Sunday, July 25.
The Grandstand event on the first night will also be motocross races beginning at 7 p.m. For those who didn’t get enough of him the day before in Isanti County, Kenny Krona will perform at 3:30 p.m., with the rock band Gel performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Friday night will feature a demolition derby as the grandstand event, with the band Neighberz performing at 3:30 p.m. and Stone Daisy Band at 9 p.m.
Saturday will again be jam-packed with extras, including the traditional parade beginning at 3 p.m. Also included will be an engineering/drone showcase at noon, STEM demonstrations at 1:30 p.m., and chainsaw races at 4:30 p.m. The entertainment will be the band Time Bandits at 3:30 p.m. and Five Minute Major at 9 p.m. The grandstand event will be a second night of demolition derby action.
Sunday will feature the popular free kids games at 11 a.m., kids pedal tractor pull at noon, and the amateur talent contest at 1 p.m.
Like in Isanti County, carnival rides will be available throughout the fair, along with 4-H exhibits and shows.
The Chisago County Fair has free gate admission, with parking at the fairgrounds costing $3 per day or $7 for a four-day pass. Grandstand tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-11, and free for kids five and under for Motocross; and $14 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-11, and free for kids five and under for the demolition derbies.
Editor’s note: For a complete schedule of both County Fairs, see the July 8 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star or go to countystar.com and click on the e-edition tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.