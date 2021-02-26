Isanti County Public Health understands how difficult it can be to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. We will continue to share updates on the vaccination process through social media (https://www.facebook.com/IsantiCountyPublicHealth), press releases, KBEK radio, and the Isanti County website (https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/).
Isanti County Public Health continues to receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Minnesota Department of Health. We are continuing to vaccinate those in Phase 1a, as well as school and childcare staff, and those 65 and older. We get notified at the end of each week how many doses we will be receiving, so we can only plan for clinics a few days in advance.
How can I learn when Isanti County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available?
•Isanti County Public Health is compiling a wait list for those 65 years and older. Call (763-689-4071) or email (ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us) with your first and last name, phone number, email address, and date of birth.
•The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector is a tool that helps you find out when, where, and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine. After you fill out a simple form, the Vaccine Connector will: alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine; connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment; and notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area. https://vaccineconnector.mn.gov/ If you don’t have access to internet, you can call the Community Vaccination Program Hotline at 833-431-2053 to sign up for the Vaccine Connector.
What will the COVID-19 vaccination clinics look like for Isanti County residents and workers?
•Where will the clinics be held? Most clinics will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, a local school, or the Braham Event Center.
•When will the clinics be held? Typically, the large clinics will be held on Fridays, to ensure we receive the vaccine from the Minnesota Department of Health in time.
•What kind of COVID-19 vaccine will I receive from Isanti County Public Health? Isanti County Public Health receives the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
•If I get scheduled for my first COVID-19 vaccine when will by second vaccine be given? If you receive the Moderna vaccine, your second vaccine will be given 28 days later. If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, your second vaccine will be given 21 days later.
•How old do you need to be to get a vaccine? The Moderna vaccine can only be given to those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to those 16 and older (those under 18 must have parental consent to receive a vaccine).
•Do you offer walk-in appointments? We do not accept walk-ins. COVID-19 vaccines are only given to those who have an appointment.
•How will I sign up for an appointment when I am eligible? You will sign up for an appointment through PrepMod, an online registration system. You will need a device (phone, tablet, or computer) with an internet connection, a phone number, and an email.
•What if I don’t have those things? Check with your friends or family members to see if they can help with registering you, and/or use their email to register. You can also register by calling Isanti County Public Health, 763-689-4071.
Low-cost transportation is available
Starting March 1, Arrowhead Transit will be the new transit provider for Isanti County. To schedule a ride, call 800-862-0175, option 12, For more information, visit https://arrowheadtransit.com/county-schedules/isanti-county/.
Healthcare providers are providing COVID-19 vaccinations, as well
•For information on Allina Health, visit https://www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccines.
•For information on M Health Fairview, visit https://mhealthfairview.org/covid19/covid19-vaccine.
Until everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine gets a vaccine, it is important for all of us to continue to do our part to control the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask, wash your hands often, stay at least 6 feet from those outside your household, get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and stay home when you are sick.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html. Minnesota Helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. For more information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
