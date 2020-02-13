Course will help heal combat veterans

Military veterans who have been on the battlefield will be forever changed by the experience. Combat often leaves physical, mental and emotional wounds. It also leaves spiritual wounds which must be dealt with using spiritual tools.
Whether a veteran’s spiritual wounds are from the Vietnam War or a deployment in the war against terror just two months ago, healing is available.
REBOOT Combat Recovery is a 12-week, faith-based course that teaches combat veterans how to find healing from their spiritual wounds.
A new series of the course will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at River Valley Christian Church, 37126 Highway 65 NE, Stanchfield (just 3 miles north of Cambridge). It will be led by Vietnam veteran Chuck Pearce.
Classes will start at 6 p.m., with dinner and childcare available. The course is open to combat veterans and their spouses.
Registration is required by going to rebootrecovery.com. Call Tom Bakke at 763-228-0883 for more information.
