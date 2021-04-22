The Isanti County Public Health is continuing to offer specialized vaccination clinics in addition to their regular clinics, with ones coming up geared specifically for area students aged 16 and older.
ICPH recently announced they will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for Isanti County students 16 and older. While the Moderna vaccines, which has been the version predominantly offered by ICPH, is only offered to those 18 and older, Pfizer vaccines, have been approved for 16 years old or older.
The first clinic will be held on Friday, April 23 at Cambridge-Isanti High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For registration information, go to c-ischools.org/cihs and click on “Student vaccination Clinic.” The second dose for CIHS students will only be offered on May 14, so anyone unavailable for the second dose shouldn’t sign up for the first dose.
The second will be held on Monday, April 26 at Braham Area Schools from 1 to 4 p.m. Students wanting the vaccine must register in advance and must have parent approval. Send an email to kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us to request a secure registration link.
For both of these clinics, appointments are required. Also, a parent or guardian signature is required during registration for all students under 18 years old. For any other information, students are encouraged to contact their school.
