Crafters donate to Christmas project

Once again the Isanti Stitch & Chat group donated handmade items to the Isanti County Christmas Project. This year they made crocheted and knitted baby afghans, as well as hats, mittens and scarves.
Over the years, the group has donated over 800 items – 95 this year alone. They are already planning projects to make for 2020.
The Stitch & Chat group, led by Susi McCune, has been meeting for nearly 40 years. Members knit, crochet, embroider, needlepoint and do other needlework while learning tips from each other and sharing favorite patterns.
Susi started the weekly classes many years ago when she owned the Town Yarn Shoppe in Isanti and still enjoys and admires the variety of amazing projects her students create.
Stitch & Chat classes ($3 each) are held Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. at the SOS Classroom in Isanti. Susi serves coffee, tea and chocolates, along with stitching advice and instructions.
New members are welcome any time. Contact Susi to reserve a spot and get directions by calling 763-444-4585 or emailing susi@MessDistress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.