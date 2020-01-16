For anyone wanting to help out some of the animals who are victims of the Australia wildfires by crafting pouches, blankets and other hand-made protective items, there is an opportunity to do so this weekend in Cambridge.
A “sew-in” is scheduled to be held at Christ the King Parish Hall at 235 Fern Street North on both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19.
Participants are able to come and go as they please, with the start time being 9 a.m. and running as long as people are there on Saturday. On Sunday, it will end at 6 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own fabric, including flannel, cotton, twill, or just any sort of regular fabric. They are also encouraged to bring their own irons, ironing boards, along with an extension cord, if they need to iron.
For those who can’t sew but still want to participate, they can come and help iron, fold or trace patterns.
Copies of patterns will be available, or participants can print off their own.
There will be a potluck meal during the event, with sloppy joes, coffee and iced tea provided, plus anything else participants would like to share.
