A two vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 21 in Athens Township resulted in the death of an Isanti woman.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by 44 year-old Carrie Elizabeth Callin of Isanti was westbound on 269th Avenue at the intersection of Highway 65 when it was struck broadside by a Toyota Rav4 driven by 23 year-old Brieanna Kay lola Lee of Rochester, that was driving northbound on Highway 65.
Callin was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Lee was transported to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
It was heavily raining at the time of the crash, which resulted in wet roads according to the incident report. However the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
