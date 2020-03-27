Creamery Crossing closes permanently

The business shutdowns created by the COVID-19 pandemic has in part claimed its first local business; or at the very least accelerated its closure.
On Monday, March 23, Darrell Carlberg, owner of Creamery Crossing in Isanti announced via the restaurant’s Facebook page that the popular restaurant has closed for good.
“We will not be opening when the Governor lifts the ban when restaurants and bars can re-open,” the message read.
Carlberg explained that it wasn’t just the state-mandated closure that caused this, but rather a combination of that and the fact he was unable to negotiate a new lease for the building. According to the post, the building has been for sale for a while, and the potential new owners have indicated they would be significantly increasing the rent, along with requiring an extended lease that would include an annual increase to the rent.
“It breaks my heart that I have to close this long-standing restaurant in the community,” Carlberg said in the post. “It affects so many customers and most of all, my employees.”
Christopher Rossi, who was the former manager and current manager of the new Circle Pines restaurant, reiterated the regret of having to close, while at the same time asking people to support small businesses in general.
“In this time of unrest and confusion, it is important to support your local businesses; buy a gift card, order takeout, or support them by communicating with them through social media,” Rossi said. “That was not the reason, however, for the Creamery (closing). We have always felt supported by the community.”
Carlberg concluded by saying that any gift certificates that customers have will be honored at the Circle Pines location.
