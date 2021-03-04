Catholic Charities Senior Dining is continuing the Senior Dining Frozen Meal Expansion Project in 2021, with meals being made available at several locations across Central Minnesota in March, including North Branch and Rush City.
The North Branch service will be offered Saturday, March 13, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Ruby’s Pantry, 4359 392nd St. Rush City’s will be held Thursday, March 18, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, 425 S Frandsen Ave.
Visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information. The project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
