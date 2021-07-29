Catholic Charities Senior Dining congregate dining rooms will reopen Monday, August 2, across Central Minnesota for adults age 60 and over in Albany, Elk River, Maple Lake, Mora, North Branch, Paynesville, Princeton and St. Cloud. Additional sites will be reopening beginning in September.
• North Branch: Monday–Friday, 11:45 am–12:30 pm — Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 6th Ave., North Branch, MN 55056.
Diners are invited back with a warm welcome to enjoy a balanced, ready-to-eat meal, knowing safety is a top priority. New diners are also welcomed to dine and will be asked to complete an annual registration form upon arrival. No eligible person is denied a meal based on their ability to pay.
“Our Senior Dining staff and volunteers are excited to reopen the congregate dining rooms again to enhance social connections for diners while promoting their safety, health and well-being. Please join us—we have a place waiting for you at the table,” said Ruth Hunstiger, director of Catholic Charities Community Services.
For more information about Community Services, which includes Emergency Services, Senior Dining and the Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program, visit ccstcloud.org/community.
Established safety protocols for each dining room will be strictly adhered to. Diners who have not been vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask when in the building, except while eating. Social distancing among diners will be required and seating will be limited at the dining tables.
Although congregate dining locations have been closed since March 13, 2020, diners were able to continue receiving meals, utilizing curbside pickup, Meals on Wheels or monthly frozen meal distribution options.
Senior Dining will continue to provide the following options for diners in addition to congregate dining:
• Meals on Wheels for homebound individuals: Monday and Wednesday
• Takeout/curbside pickup: 11 am–12 pm
• Monthly frozen meal distributions; visit ccstcloud.org/events for locations
Contact the Senior Dining location nearest you for more information—the program looks forward to seeing diners again soon. For more information about Catholic Charities Senior Dining, visit ccstcloud.org/senior- dining or call 320-229-4584.
Volunteer with Catholic Charities Senior Dining
Catholic Charities Senior Dining is in need of volunteers at congregate dining rooms, frozen meal distribution pop-up sites and delivering Meals on Wheels. Contact Annie Henriksen, volunteer coordinator, at 320-229-4590 or volunteer@ccstcloud.org. Learn more about Catholic Charities Volunteer program at ccstcloud.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.