It might have taken many years to reach the groundbreaking of the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park, but once that happened, it took mere months to completely make over a vacant lot at 207 Birch Street South into a glorious way to recognize and remember area veterans.
The Veterans Memorial Park Committee has announced the official dedication ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. At that ceremony, the first three walls of the memorial will be unveiled, along with the official raising and lighting of the flags. The general public is invited to attend this ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
That ceremony, however, will only be the beginning of the story of the park, as dedication blocks can still be purchased, along with donations still being accepted. Anyone wishing to purchase a block, make a donation, or for any additional information can call 612-324-3568 or email veteransmemorialpark68@gmail.com. There is also a website at veteransmemorialparkinc.org.
