Despite county’s efforts, COVID vaccinations lagging

While Isanti County Public Health has administered nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines since they became available, frustrations were aired at the May 5 Isanti County Community Health Board meeting regarding the low percentage of the county’s population that has been vaccinated.
A member of the audience shared that the New York Times shows only 20% of the total population of Isanti County has been vaccinated. However, Marylynn Dahlquist, Isanti County Public Health Nurse and lead injector and coordinator for the COVID-19 response reported that about 72% of the 65 and older population in Isanti County has been vaccinated, and about 37% of the total population.
“Here’s another piece of information that I think is also important is the number of cases per 100,000 people. Isanti County has 43 per 100,000, Kanabec County has 27. We’re with Sherburne County, which is 43. And then St. Louis County only has 20,” the audience member stated. “The reason I’m here is I don’t want to be fighting this for 20 more years. I’m really motivated to see more of our county get vaccinated.”
The lack of people vaccinated in Isanti County is not due to lack of effort by the public health team, which has used an influenza grant it obtained last fall to enhance its vaccination efforts, according to Joan Schleicher, Isanti County Public Health Nurse and immunization coordinator. She noted that public health typically administers 100 to 300 vaccines to under- and uninsured residents yearly, so approaching 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations is outstanding.
“Really the success of our COVID-19 efforts and being able to provide that is a direct result of getting the influenza project grant underway and beginning that work last fall,” she said.
Grant money was used to outfit the emergency management trailer and a cargo van for mobile vaccination clinics, Schleicher said. Targeted postcard mailings and letters sent to area residents allowed for successful mobile vaccination clinics at Long Lake Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church-Weber, Pine Village, Rich Park, Ashland Place, and Braham Event Center.
“The mobile clinics have been great, because they require less manpower, less ushers and stuff like that, so we really enjoy the drive-throughs,” Dahlquist said.
Public health has also organized vaccination clinics at Cambridge-Isanti and Braham high schools using the Pfizer vaccine after it was authorized for use in those 16 and older.
Once the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was re-authorized for use, public health used it to vaccinate jail staff and inmates, as well as a clinic at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Efforts are being made to reach out to manufacturers and places that hire migrant workers to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as well.
“Some things that we have struggled with is filling our large pod clinics,” Dahlquist said. “We were really good in the beginning, and now the large pod clinics, not so much. So that’s why I think we are going to speed more towards reaching outwards in the community with our mobile stuff.”
An issue of hesitancy?
It has been speculated that vaccine hesitancy may be playing a factor into why it has been more difficult to fill the large pod clinics. “We are also going to continue to educate the public through social media or anybody that has any questions,” Dahlquist noted. “We also feel like we have reached the people that want the vaccine, so all we can do is continue to educate.”
Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris mentioned that the Minnesota Gerontological Society recently had a conference and at which epidemiologist Dr. Micheal Osterholm was the keynote speaker, and his advice was to meet people where they are at, because the story is not the same for all people who are choosing not to get the vaccine. She encouraged the public health team to push the educational efforts and reach out to other counties to learn from them what has been working.
Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines offered her view about the efforts of public health and vaccine hesitancy. “Our public health team has actually done way more than many other counties. We’re a small team, so to have vaccinated almost 10,000 people is amazing,” Lines said. “I think that the difference, we’ll take Chisago County, their Fairview system has pushed this vaccine from day one, and there are many people out there that are more comfortable with their provider and their own doctor, and they are waiting for that to get their vaccines. I certainly don’t want to point fingers, but I think that’s why Chisago County has been so successful - is that Fairview has really taken on the effort whole-heartedly and has also partnered up with public health.”
Noting that the state has been pushing Allina to get more proactive, she continued, “I think they are listening and I hope that starts happening, but to reach out to their own patients will give some of those people, hopefully, that are a little more uncertain that comfort level so that they can receive it from their own clinic. Our rates are no way reflective of what public health has done, so I just really want to make sure that’s known.”
Morris shared that her cousin, who works in retail and is in her 60s, contacted Allina to get her vaccine, and she had to travel to Woodbury to get her shot. “That is so ridiculous,” she said. “I think our community partner probably has not stepped up to the plate in the way they should have and I’ve been really disappointed.”
Amongst all the efforts to get the county’s population vaccinated, the public health team continues to update county residents on Minnesota Department of Health protocols, has acquired oximeters to assess county residents who may be struggling with COVID-19, and also has the ability to administer oxygen to county residents that may need it. Public health is also creating training videos about the vaccinations, use of oximeters and oxygen, and other public health needs.
“Overall, the teamwork amongst all the staff and volunteers working at the clinics has been phenomenal,” Dahlquist said. “We’re just continuing to improve on things that haven’t worked well, and we just continue to build on our strengths to accomplish our goals.”
County board holds two closed sessions
During the May 5 meeting of the Isanti County Board, two closed sessions took place. The first closed session was to review pending litigation, and the second was to consider allegations against an individual subject to the board’s authority.
Following the closed sessions, the board approved a separation agreement. The details of the separation agreement will not currently be made public due to a 15-day recisision period, according to Lines. A recisision period allows for either party to back out of an agreement during that time.
