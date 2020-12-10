Despite mostly minimal levy increases, property taxes continue to rise

With COVID-related financial strains at the forefront of their minds, local governments felt even more pressure to keep their upcoming 2021 expenses at a minimum. However, despite their best efforts, a majority of residents continue to see an increase in their property taxes. This was the primary theme as local government entities made their annual presentations for their 2021 levies during mandatory Truth in Taxation meetings.
North Branch
The City of North Branch will be approving a 1.96% increase to their levy. The total levy amount will go from $4,852,661 in 2020 to $4,947,604 in 2021, an increase of $94,943. According to Finance Director Joseph Starks, this represents the smallest levy increase by the city since at least 2016.
According to Starks, the main causes for this increase include unknown factors associated with COVID-19, first year payments for the city’s new fire truck, increases in expenditures for existing personnel and services, and debt payments.
Starks said the levy increase would equate to an increase of $33 for the year for a property valued at $225,000. That amount, however, isn’t concrete because of two opposing factors. First, the city’s tax rate continues to decrease as its tax base increases. What that means is more properties are paying taxes, so all properties will have to pay less.
On the opposite hand, however, property values as a whole continue to increase, which means a person’s property taxes will increase, oftentimes at a greater rate than the tax rate decreases.
Cambridge
After approving a preliminary levy increase of 5% in September, the City of Cambridge approved a 2% increase for their final levy. The total amount of the levy was set at $5,566,449.
According to Finance Director Caroline Moe, the city kept their levy increase low due to the redistribution of some employees’ duties, including the elimination of the Economic Development Director position upon the retirement of Stan Gustafson at the end of 2020. His duties will be rolled over to the new Assistant City Administrator.
Like North Branch, Cambridge’s tax rate decreased due to an increase in its tax base, which theoretically would lead to a decrease in the city’s portion of a resident’s property taxes. However, not only did property values continue to increase, Moe pointed out the property values of many business properties continued to decrease, placing an added burden onto residences.
Isanti County
The 2021 tax levy for Isanti County is approximately $24.3 million dollars, an increase of approximately $1.3 million over the 2020 tax levy of approximately $22.9 million, according to Isanti County Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg. This is an increase of 5.78%.
The proposed tax rate decreased from 2020, meaning the county tax base increased at a higher rate than the property tax levy, Lakeberg noted. Setting aside any other changes such as valuation and classification, that means the same property would pay less county property taxes in 2021 than 2020, she explained.
Some of the factors that went into structuring the 2021 county budget included personnel costs, organizational and compensation studies, and COVID-19, Lakeberg informed those tuning into the hearing.
Isanti
The 2021 tax levy for the City of Isanti is approximately $3 million dollars, which is an increase of $304,757 over the 2020 tax levy of approximately $2.7 million, according to Isanti Finance Director Mike Betker. This is an increase of 11.2%. Betker noted that the tax rate for taxpayers in the city stayed the same from 2020 to 2021 at 61.18%.
Betker explained that best practice to fiscally manage a municipal budget is small, steady increases to the levy and tax rate over time, not having large increases or decreases. He pointed out several things taken into account when setting the budget for the city, such as:
•Staff and employee wage and benefit increases, as well as increase in operating costs for city owned property;
•Capturing revenue for future capital projects in order to avoid bonding for those projects and taking on debt; and,
•Capturing revenue for future capital maintenance and replacement of city-owned property according to the city’s 20-year plan.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools
One of the exceptions to the general theme of minimal tax increases is from the Cambridge-Isanti School District. As predicted with the failed operating referendum, the district continues to find itself in a overall revenue shortage that previously forced them to make drastic budget cuts over the last two years.
The offshoot of this revenue problem is, according to Finance Director Chris Kampa, for the first time in several years, the district will be imposing a “significant levy increase” of $1.1 million, which equates to an increase over last year of 10.2%.
Despite that large increase, Kampa says that based on the tax rate, it will equate to a 2% increase on an average household valued at $200,000. Again, this number is based on the assumption of no property valuation increases.
Kampa said the levy increase is being caused in part by a shift from state aid to local levy, the first year of full debt service on the new building, and enrollment adjustments that are reviewed going back three years.
