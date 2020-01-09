Kids are encouraged to discover the world around them with science, technology, engineering, art and more at “Discover Club,” starting in January at the North Branch and Rush City branches of East Central Regional Library.
Discover Club is free and open to local youth. Theme-based session will include fun, hands-on activities and challenges.
Registration is required for each participant and each session desired. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered, as space is limited.
Discover Club is offered in partnership with 4-H. Kids do not need to be a member of 4-H to participate. More information on 4-H, including how to join, will be available at the sessions.
For more news and events, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
North Branch Discover Club
In North Branch, Discover Club is geared to kids in grades 4-6, and will be held on the second Wednesday of the month, January through May, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The North Branch Public Library is located at 6355 379th Street, North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
Themed days include:
Jan. 8 – Lego Programing
Feb. 12 – Sustainable Resources
March 11 – Food & Nutrition
April 8 – Honey Bot Challenge
May 13 – Photography
Rush City Discover Club
In Rush City, kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will enjoy Discover Club Junior on select Saturdays, January through April, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The Rush City Public Library is located 240 W. 4th Street, Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948.
Themed days include:
Jan. 11 – Lego Programming
Feb. 8 – Sustainable Resources
March 14 – Food & Nutrition
April 18 – Honey Bot Challenge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.