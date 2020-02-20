The North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) school board is searching for a new superintendent and considers community input vital!
Those interested in taking the survey can find it at the school district homepage (isd138.org) in the right-hand column, or at the Superintendent Search webpage (https://www.isd138.org/domain/226).
