The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has canceled this year’s egg take operations due to COVID-19.
In a press release the DNR stated they will be cancelling the egg take operations for walleye, northern pike, muskellunge and steelhead “because the work can not be done safely” under the social distancing guidelines.
Typically this time of year the DNR hatcheries would be getting muskellunge eggs, which are hatched into fry and grown into frylings, said Leslie George, DNR Area Fisheries Supervisor in Hinckley. Muskie frylings are then put into the muskie ponds on the north side of Hinckley, near the Grindstone River. These frylings are then raised over the summer and stocked as fingerlings in the fall in specific Minnesota waters in which there is often low or no natural reproduction.
In the four county region the Hinckley fisheries crew covers, Pine, Isanti, Kanabec and Chisago, there are four lakes that are stocked with muskies. Those lakes are Island Lake, East and West Rush Lakes and Cross Lake. These lakes, along with others statewide, will not see new muskies this year.
George explained that anglers may experience a year class gap in the future. The muskie fisheries often rely on the stockings from the DNR. “So five, six years down the road when these fish would have grown to be ready for anglers to catch, we may notice this gap,” she said.
However, last year the state was successful in raising extra muskies, meaning they had more than they were scheduled to have which allowed them to stock ahead. “This was obviously, in hindsight, a great thing. There are a few lakes across the state that got extras last year,” said George.
“This will also affect how many walleyes we can stock this year. But we do have walleyes in rearing ponds leftover from last year,” said George. “If there are ways later this summer or fall, that we can safely get those fish we could have some walleye for stocking.”
Much of what they will or will not be able to do depends on how the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules play out. Some walleye natural reproduction takes place across our area as well.
Stocking can be important to maintain fish populations and angling opportunities over time, but missing one year will not cause long-term harm to the fish populations.
“Missing a stocking is disappointing, but not critical,” said George.
Canceling egg take activities means walleye eggs and fry will not be available for the DNR’s cooperative fish management programs with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation. In addition, the DNR will not be able to fulfill requests from private sector hatcheries to purchase eggs and fry in 2020, said the DNR press release.
Since hatchery rearing ponds will not be in use, the DNR will lower the water levels in many of these ponds to improve long-term productivity and future fish-rearing capacity. Other hatchery repairs, such as dike and pond improvements, also can be done when water levels drop.
According to the DNR, Minnesota joins other midwest states including South Dakota, Michigan and Indiana in suspending egg take operations. In addition, the USFWS canceled all planned lake sturgeon production for 2020.
