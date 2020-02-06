The 2020 Senior All-Night Party Planning Committee, with the North Branch Area High School, is looking for donations of services, products, gift cards and money for the All-Night Senior Party.
The group uses cash donations to purchase prizes, entertainment and food for the event.
Anyone wishing to donate should contact Brenna at brennajeanperrin80@gmail.com or call 651-707-4887. Donations will be accepted up until May 29.
