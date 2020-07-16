Donate excess garden food to Viking Vittles

Viking Vittles is a backpack food program that supports Phoenix Academy and North Branch Area Public Schools students who experience hunger. During the school year, students receive a backpack of food on Fridays to help prevent hunger over the weekend. We are a volunteer-based organization led by Trinity Lutheran Church and support from the greater North Branch community.
One of our volunteers, Glen McCarty, is growing food to support Viking Vittles at the North Branch community garden. Corn, onions, beans, carrots and potatoes will all be donated to the food shelf to provide fresh vegetables to food shelf users as well as providing financial support of $1.00 per pound of donated produce toward funding Viking Vittles.
Anyone can support Viking Vittles by donating their garden excess to the food shelf and directing it to the Viking Vittles Program. $1.00 per pound donated will be credited to Viking Vittles. No garden? No problem! Viking Vittles accepts monetary donations by sending a check to Trinity Lutheran Church (put Viking Vittles in the memo line) P O Box 447 North Branch or go to www.gofundme.com/nguk5-viking-vittles.
It is anticipated that demand will be greater than ever this fall. High unemployment due to Covid-19 has left many families struggling to put food on the table. Food insecurity is expected to increase significantly. Proving weekend food to students who are food insecure enables them to concentrate on learning rather than hunger.
