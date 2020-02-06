The public is invited to join Living Branch Lutheran Church in supporting the Belize Mission Society (BMS) with its “Shades for Belize” project.
The BMS is hosting an eye care clinic in Seine Bight, Belize, in mid-March and are in need of 100 pair of sunglasses for those in the community partaking in the clinic. The glasses will be for adults and children of all ages.
The church is collection donations of sunglasses of all shapes, sizes and colors for the eye care clinic from now through March 1 at Living Branch Lutheran Church, 6486 Elm St., North Branch.
Arrangements can be made for pick-up of donations by calling 651-674-5576.
Monetary donations are also welcome to support the “Food for Thought” program that gives qualified students the opportunity to go to school.
The glasses and monetary donations will be delivered to missionaries on Sunday, March 8.
Pouch-making Event - Feb. 10
The public is also invited to help make fabric pouches for sunglasses on Monday, Feb. 10, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the church.
Anyone with questions may call 651-674-5576 for information.
