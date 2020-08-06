Donate to or get free kid stuff at back-to-school giveaway

Families who need a little help with back-to-school clothing and supplies are invited to the third annual “Back to School Giveaway” offered by North Isanti Baptist Church and Salvation Army on Aug. 12-13 from 12-7 p.m. both days. All items will be given away free of charge.
The church gym will be filled with clothing from infant through medium men’s and women’s sizes, shoes, socks, coats, boots and other winter gear.
There will be free backpacks and school supplies, plus non-perishable snacks for lunches.
The church is located at 2248 313th Avenue NE, Cambridge, west of Cambridge Middle School.
Masks should be worn according to state guidelines, and medical exemptions will be honored.
Donations will be accepted at the church through 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, for clean and gently used clothing appropriate for kids from 4T through adult medium sizes, as well as any winter gear: coats, boots, hats, mittens.
Financial donations will also be accepted to purchase new items and can be dropped off at the church.
For more information call North Isanti Baptist Church at (763) 689-3576.
Last year the event provided supplies to over 400 area children.
