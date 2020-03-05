Area residents are invited to take part in a Scavenger Hunt in downtown Cambridge from March 7-19 for a chance to win prizes.
Discover Downtown Cambridge is sponsoring the event in which participants can access a checklist of activities they must complete in and around downtown Cambridge like: take a photo at a particular location or get a stamp by visiting a business.
On Saturday, March 7, checklists will be available to pick up at participating businesses or download at www.north65chamber.com or at “Discover Downtown Cambridge” on Facebook.
Participants can visit as many or as few locations as they want. For each completed item, one ticket for the prize drawing will be given.
To receive the prize drawing tickets, participants must drop off the completed Scavenger Hunt during the March 19 “Third Thursday” event between 5-7 p.m. in City Center Mall (outside Gamers Den), Cambridge. There will be refreshments and activities for families.
For more information call the Chamber at 763-689-2505 or email info@north65chamber.com.
