Cambridge-Isanti High School has a long and rich tradition of athletic competition and fine arts accomplishments and the purpose of this Hall of Fame is to recognize the career accomplishments of our Bluejacket alumni. The next induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. This ceremony will honor two classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which postponed induction in August, 2020. The banquet will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, with a social time beginning at 5:00 p.m., dinner, and program to follow. Tickets are available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-bluejacket-hall-of-fame-induction-tickets-132980328743
The Bluejacket Hall of Fame Committee is excited to announce its latest class. The individuals being inducted into the Bluejacket Hall of Fame in 2021 are:
•Eric Anderson (Band Director)
•James Foley (Football)
•Al Koczur (Football and Basketball)
•Jill Matson (Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball)
•Mike McDonald (Basketball)
•Jon Miller (Football, Basketball, and Golf)
•Todd Smrekar (Football and Baseball)
In addition, the Bluejacket Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to re-announce its 2020 class. The individuals being inducted into the Bluejacket Hall of Fame from the 2020 class are:
•Jack Hammargren (Coach of multiple sports)
•Jodi Lillemoen (Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball)
•Jenny Loew (Aronson) (Soccer and Track and Field)
•Tony Nelson (Football, Wrestling, and Golf)
•Mike O’Neil (Football, Basketball, and Baseball)
•Phil Porta (Football and Track and Field)
The Hall of Fame will also induct its fourth championship team, the 2000 State Class 4A Football Championship team.
Contact Wade Labatte at wlabatte@gmail.com with specific banquet questions or Hall of Fame questions. The Bluejacket Hall of Fame is always looking for nominations. Nomination forms for the Bluejacket Hall of Fame are at www.c-ischools.org, click on departments, click on Bluejacket Hall of Fame and the form is on the Hall of Fame website. Nominations are always being sought for deserving alumni and remain on file for 10 years.
