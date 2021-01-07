“We’re all in this together.” That’s a phrase we seem to be hearing a lot these days, as each of us find ways to cope with the pandemic.
During this time in our lives, people are facing stress and stressors. Whether those stressors are feelings of isolation, loneliness, separation from those we love, not being able to be with and do those things we used to enjoy, or dealing with losses, such as those faced by our children in not being able to be with their friends, enjoy team sports, go to church, or participate in all that is offered through our schools. Canvas Health’s East Central Crisis Services team has seen an increase in depression, anxiety, substance use, loss and grief, and for some, suicidal thoughts and actions.
Through Canvas Health’s East Central Crisis Services, a team of mental health providers is available to members of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, as well as residents of Chisago, Isanti, Pine, Kanabec, and Mille Lacs counties. Team members respond to calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if residents need to talk with someone, need help in coping with thoughts, emotions, and feelings, or if they are experiencing a mental health crisis, including thoughts of ending their life.
East Central Crisis Services offers help through telephone or televideo counseling and is available to all ages - children, adolescents, adults, parents, and grandparents – free of charge.
Because we are “all in this together,” if someone needs help, support, or have questions about what crisis services can offer, they can call East Central Crisis Services at 1-800-523-3333.
East Central Crisis Services is a cooperative effort of Canvas Health, Therapeutic Services Agency, Lighthouse Child & Family Services LLC, and Avivo. It is offered in partnership with the Adult Mental Health Initiative in Region 7E.
