East Central Regional Library patrons can join thousands of readers around the world in laughter and learning during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From March 23–April 13, booklovers can enjoy stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s hilarious yet insightful memoir, Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic, from their public library as an ebook or audiobook with no waitlists or holds.
ECRL readers can join by visiting https://ecrl.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app, then discuss online at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/.
Big Library Read is available in over 22,000 libraries and schools around the world, including more than 90 percent of public libraries in North America. It is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.
“Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s memoir in which he points out that autism “looks” different for just about everyone with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Diagnosed with ASD at age 5, McCreary got hit with the performance bug not much later. During a difficult time in junior high, he started journaling, eventually turning his pain into something empowering—and funny. This unique and hilarious memoir breaks down what it’s like to live with autism for readers on and off the spectrum. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is an invaluable and compelling read for young readers with ASD looking for voices to relate to, as well as for readers hoping to broaden their understanding of ASD.
The free program runs for three weeks and only requires an East Central Regional Library card to get started. Visit our website to create an account: https://ecrlib.org/2020/03/20/apply-for-a-library-card-on,line-gain-access-to-free-ebooks-eaudiobooks-emagazines/ or email us at: covid@ecrlib.org if you need help getting into an existing account. Please use this link if you have additional questions about this process or any of our other library resources.
Big Library Read is an international reading program that simultaneously connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic” is the 21st selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year.
