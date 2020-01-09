The North Branch Area Education Foundation invites area residents to support local restaurants and raise funds for the foundation during Restaurant Week, Jan. 13-16, when a portion of sales will be donated back to NBAEF.
On Monday, Jan. 13, North Branch DQ Grill & Chill will donate 25% of all chicken strip basket sales to the education foundation.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, The Oak Inn will donate a percentage of sales of burgers, main meals (qualifying), deep fried mushroom appetizers and deep fried ice cream.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Domino’s in North Branch will donate $3 to NBAEF from every large specialty pizza for $12.99.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, Merchant’s Cafe will donate 10% of customer’s bills to the foundation.
Find the details for each restaurant at their location or visit the Foundation website at www.nbaef.org.
The North Branch Area Education Foundation is a nonprofit, independent and all-volunteer-run organization. Since its formation in 2008, NBAEF has raised over $300,000 in grants and funds to enhance educational opportunities for the students of North Branch Area Public Schools.
For more information email Kris at krislgreene@gmail.com.
