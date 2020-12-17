ECE donates unspent event money to food programs

After a tumultuous year filled with new obstacles for families, food insecurity continues to be an insurmountable hurdle for many.
To help ease the strain, East Central Energy (ECE) recently donated $72,000 to food programs across its 14-county service area. The pandemic canceled several of ECE’s in-person events, resulting in budgeted dollars not being spent.
“This past year has been tough for many of our members,” explains Cheryl Hagfors, CFO and VP of Member Services at ECE. “We recognized an opportunity to help our neighbors in need and immediately got to work.”
Food programs were nominated by ECE’s twelve directors, who represent each membership district, and funds were sent in recognition of the support each group provides to the local community. Local recipients included
•Braham Area Food Shelf
•Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
•Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels, North Branch
•Family Pathways: Cambridge/Chisago City/Pine City/Sandstone
•Isanti County Food Pantry
•Ruby’s Pantry
•Rush City Food Shelf
•Viking Vittles
A list of recipients is available on eastcentralenergy.com.
