Education foundation awards grants to North Branch teachers

Representatives of the North Branch Area Education Foundation (NBAEF) were at North Branch Area Public Schools on Monday, Feb. 10, to award grants to seven staff members who applied earlier this winter.
Staff members at all sites were awarded grants. They include:
- Mindy Lattimore - $4,988 for 9th grade students to attend Respect Retreat at Vertical Endeavors
- Erica Bjerketvedt - $1,494 for early learning musical instruments
- Rebecca Hilber - $2,819 for 2nd grade classroom calendar rugs
- Darin Marcussen - $3,498 for additional Google Expedition goggles
- Dena Veith-Loher - $1,295 for 4th and 5th grade recorders
- Samantha Bartz - $1,478 for equipment related to creating Sunrise’s Viking Voice
- Anne Mayer - $850 for a Relationship Matter field trip for high school/middle school mentors/mentees
“Awarding these grants is always such a thrilling day at North Branch Area Public Schools,” said Community Education Director and NBAEF liaison Brett Carlson. “These grants make kids’ educational experience better, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership between the school district and the foundation.”
Proceeds for the grants are raised through NBAEF charitable events throughout the year, most notably the “Perfect 10,” which takes place each fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.