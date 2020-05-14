The filing period for any elections that may require a primary election begins next Tuesday, May 19, and runs until 5 p.m. on June 2, with some significant changes to the filing process.
For previous elections, candidates must file their paperwork in person or via regular mail. However, since most government buildings may not be open for part or all of the filing period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State Legislature has approved allowing candidates to file via fax or email as well. According to a representative of the Minnesota Secretary of State, the bill was expected to be signed into law by Governor Walz by the end of this week.
In anticipation of this legislation, the cities of Cambridge and Isanti, plus both Isanti and Chisago County will have access to print out the filing paperwork on their websites, along with instructions on the methods for returning the completed forms. Those running for state offices can also get the paperwork through the county they reside in. Filing for federal offices can be made through the Secretary of State’s website.
According to Isanti County Auditor Chad Struss, the county will also let you file in person, even if the Government Center is still closed to the public. According to Struss, a person will need to talk to the security guard at the front entrance, who will then contact Struss’ office and someone will come to the lobby to accept the filing.
Offices part of early filing
Locally, the offices that require filing during this early period include two seats on the Cambridge City Council; two seats on the Isanti City Council; Isanti County Commissioner District 2 (City of Braham and surrounding Townships), District 3 (Bradford, Spencer Brook and Stanford Townships), and District 4 (City of Isanti and Athens Township); Isanti County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors in District 1 (Maple ridge, Stanchfield, Springvale and Dalbo Townships), District 3 (Spencer Brook, Wyanett and Stanford Townships), and District 4 (City of Cambridge and Cambridge Township).
In Chisago County, the Commissioner seats in District 2 (Eastern part of City of North Branch, Shafer and Taylors Falls, plus surrounding townships), District 3 (Cities of Chisago City and Lindstrom), and District 5 (Northern part of City of North Branch, Cities of Harris and Rush City, and Fish Lake, Nessel and Rushseba Townships) are up for election, along with the Chisago County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors in District 2 (North Branch, Harris and Lent), District 4 (Chisago Lake and Wyoming), and District 5 (Franconia and Shafer).
At the state and federal level, all State Senate and House of Representatives will be up for election, along with Minnesota U.S. Senators and Representatives. There are also some judicial offices that are part of this early filing period.
For all other offices that do not have a conditional primary election, the filing period doesn’t begin until July 28. This includes both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch School Boards, as well as the North Branch Mayor and City Council seats.
