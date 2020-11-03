MN State Representative, District 31A (16/18 precincts reporting)
Kurt Daudt (R) (Incumbent) 15,802
Brad Brown (D)5,380
MN State Representative, District 32A (16/20 precincts reporting)
Brian Johnson (R) (Incumbent) 11,896
Renae Berg (D)5,119
MN State Representative, District 32B (14/14 precincts reporting)
Anne Neu (R) (Incumbent)15,358
Katie Malchow (D)9,330
State Senate District 31 (25/32 precincts reporting)
Michelle Benson (R) (Incumbent)29,309
Kate Luthner (D)12,562
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 32 (28/34 Precincts reporting)
Mark Koran (R) (Incumbent) 26,702
Joshua Fike (D)13,224
Cambridge council (elect 2) (2/2 precincts reporting)
Lisa Iverson (Incumbent) 2,010
Joe Morin (Incumbent, appointed) 1,200
Tom Schibilla 1,246
Mark Ziebarth 2,343
North Branch Mayor (3 of 3 precincts reporting)
Jim Swenson (Incumbent) 3,693
Brian Voss 1,117
Gerard Kunz (withdrew from race, name still on ballot)353
Chisago County Commissioner District 2 (5/8 precincts reporting)
Rick Greene (Incumbent) 1,745
Nicholas Brehm 830
Cambridge-Isanti School Board (Elect 3) (18 of 18 precincts reporting)
Gary Hawkins (Incumbent)7,618
Carri Levitski (Incumbent)7,038
Heidi Sprandel (Incumbent)7,874
George Wimmer 5,560
Cambridge-Isanti School Board Referendum (18 of 18 precincts Reporting)
Yes 6,403
No 10,596
