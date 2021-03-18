A small fire in an electrical panel left North Branch City Hall without power for at least the majority of the day on Wednesday, March 17.
While the exact cause of the fire was unknown, it is believed there was an arc in the wires that caused a small explosion and fire. Besides the electrical panel, there was no additional damage to City Hall and there were no injuries.
All offices, including the North Branch Police Department, will be closed until power is returned to the building. Until that happens, anyone wishing to contact the police department is encouraged to call the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
As of when this edition of the Star went to press, it is unknown how long City Hall would be without power.
